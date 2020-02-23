The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has assured subscribers of the defunct Dantata Success and Profitable Company (DSPC) that it is discussing with all parties with a view to settling their claims.

A statement by Mrs Efe Ebelo, Head, Corporate Communication of SEC in Abuja on Sunday, said the verification had been completed and the commission was discussing with the trustees and the management of DSPC.

Ebelo urged members of the public who subscribed to the scheme to be calm as all efforts were being made to resolve the matter.

“The commission remains committed to its core mandate of protecting investors and assures the public that it shall perform this function in line with extant securities legislation.

”Information about registered entities and investment schemes approved by the commission can be found on our website www.sec.gov.ng or at any of the commission’s offices

”Further information on progress being made will be communicated to the public,” she said.

SEC had sealed off the premises of DSPC for engaging in illegal capital market activities.

The company reportedly solicited funds from unsuspecting members of the public and did not register with the commission before going into investment operations that falls within the purview of fund management. (NAN)