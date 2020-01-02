Chinwendu Obienyi

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stated that it remains committed to developing the Nigerian Capital Market through the various initiatives being implemented in the 10- year capital market master plan.

This is even as SEC noted that the 10-year capital market plan have made the capital markets more attractive to investors.

Its acting Director General, Mary Uduk, stated this in a new year message to capital market operators and stakeholders, while commending them for their relentless service towards the growth and development of the market.

According to her, “The year 2019 saw us record tremendous results in a number of initiatives largely derived from the 10-year Capital Market Master Plan. These initiatives have helped make the market more attractive, efficient and properly positioned to harness its true potentials.

Through the implementation of interventions such as the Electronic Dividend Mandate Management System (E-DMMS) and the Identity Management System, we have made reasonable success in reducing the huge quantum of unclaimed dividends”.

Uduk said that as the capital market sails through the 4th Industrial Revolution, it has developed a roadmap to guide the industry towards innovation, and embrace a technology-driven approach in the regulatory oversight of our market.

“These landmarks would not be possible without our collective resourcefulness and relentless efforts. The Commission values and appreciates the selfless service and dedication that the capital market community and its stakeholders have invested in various Committees and Teams. The new year, which also signifies the commencement of a new decade, will see us embark on a number of programmes geared towards taking our market to lofty heights.

“I enjoin us all to see this as a call to renew our passion and commitment to building the capital market of our dreams: a world-class capital market – founded on the values of partnership and cooperation that has helped us stand the test of time. The capital market of our dreams can only be achieved through harmonious partnership and our continuous cooperation,” she said.