Airtel Nigeria has officially filed an application with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), for listing of its shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

This was confirmed to Daily Sun by a senior management of the Commission who pleaded anonymity.

She noted that the application was filed by the company two weeks ago adding that it would be given consideration if the company meets all requirements for listing on the nation’s bourse. Airtel had earlier stated its intentions to list its shares simultaneously on both the NSE and the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

The company said although preparation for the listing on NSE was on, it had set a price range of 80 to 100 pence per share for its planned Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the LSE.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said the number of active subscribers on the telecommunications networks dropped by 72,782 in April 2019.

The telecommunications regulator disclosed this in its Monthly Subscriber/Operator Data made available on its website on Tuesday. The report showed that the active subscribers on the telecommunications networks decreased from 173,713,842 in March to 173,641,060 in April.