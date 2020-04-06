Ms. Mary Uduk, Acting Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has been elected into the board of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).

Mrs Efe Ebelo, Head, Corporate Communications of SEC, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said Uduk would represent the Africa/Middle-East Regional Committee (AMERC) on the board for a period of two years. Ebelo said that the Secretary General of IOSCO, Mr Paul Andrews, who announced the result said the voting period for the AMERC representative position ended on March 20.

Andrews was quoted as saying that the committee elected SEC Nigeria as AMERC Representative to the IOSCO Board from 2020 to 2022.

In her response to the announcement, Uduk expressed gratitude on behalf of SEC Nigeria to all AMERC members for their support in electing the Commission.

She said: “I am indeed honoured for the trust and confidence reposed on SEC Nigeria and wish to restate our commitment to conscientiously represent the region on the board.

“We will work closely with Ms Nehza Hayat, the incoming AMERC Chair and all other AMERC members on board to advance the course of the region…”