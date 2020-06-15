The Securities and Exchange Commission, (SEC) has denied that Ms. Mary Uduk, erstwhile acting Director General, has resigned from the Commission.

The Commission, in a statement, said, its attention has been drawn to a publication in the media on Sunday June 14, 2020, wherein the Acting Director General, Ms. Mary Uduk, is purported to have resigned from the Commission and a send forth party slated for Monday June 15, 2020.

“The Commission therefore wishes to inform the general public that the Acting Director General has not resigned her appointment with the Commission, neither has she handed over to anyone.

“Ms Uduk, like every other staff of the Commission, is awaiting the arrival of the new DG, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, who was cleared by the senate last week

According to the SEC, no send forth party is being planned for Ms. Uduk.

“Stakeholders in the capital market and the general public are therefore advised to disregard the contents of the aforementioned publication as they are false” the Commission added. The Senate had last week confirmed Yuguda, a former Director at the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), as the director-general of the Commission. The red chamber also confirmed Reginald Karausa, Ibrahim Boyi, and Obi Joseph as full-time commissioners of the agency.

These confirmations came on the back of the submission of the report of the Committee on Capital Markets which was presented before the Senate by the Chairman, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.