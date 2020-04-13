The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, warned Nigerians about the activities of some individuals who created and circulated text, audio and video messages on social media to the effect that the Commission carried out a recruitment exercise where 811 persons were employed, all of which allegedly from Anambra State, with only one from Kano State.

The messages parade the person shown in the video as Ms Mary Uduk, the Acting Director General of the Commission. The Commission, in a statement, described the materials as total falsehood, clarifying that the person shown in the video was not the Acting Director General of SEC and that no such recruitment exercise was conducted.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, since the Acting DG assumed office, the Commission has not carried out any recruitment exercise. The general public is therefore advised to disregard the messages and video being circulated as they are false”, the statement added.