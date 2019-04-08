He said, “we discovered that while e-dividend is growing and it is reducing unclaimed dividend, the pace is not as satisfactory as when we observed that multiple accounts which has not been claimed for many years are still having dividends accrued. So we decided that the multiple accounts regularisation needs to be handled grossly and with speed because there are some people that had multiple accounts and can only make claim on one account for dividend.

SEC cannot continue to pay for the registration of mandates but there is a strategy that we will review alongside the banks and registrars to entice investors. The total amount of money deductable from every approved mandate is N150 and investors are not going to be asked to pay the N150 at the point of registration. This token fee is to maintain the process- ing portal and investors should go to the nearest banks and submit their forms.”

Reacting to these developments, shareholders in separate telephone interviews with Daily Sun, urged SEC to do everything possible to ensure the initiative is successful.

The National Coordinator, Progressive Shareholders’ Association of Nigeria (PSAN), Boniface Okezie, while express- ing concerns at the situation, noted that some registrars who are frustrating the exercise are doing that because they have not been paid by the Commission.

His words: “Basically, for me, the question should be how much has SEC paid registrars when they bankrolled the e- dividend mandate? There are feelers from these registrars that some of these monies SEC ought to pay them has not been paid. This is because these registrars were charging investors N150 before SEC came in to bank roll the e-dividend mandate. For me, SEC should have continued paying until there