The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is to discuss issues concerning the implementation of the financial technology roadmap in the market in its forth-coming committee meeting.

A statement by the commission in Abuja on Sunday says the 2021 Capital Market Committee (CMC) meeting would also discuss the 10-year market master plan.

The commission said the virtual meeting is scheduled for April 15 and April 16.

It added participants would include Chief Executive Officers of all registered capital market firms like broker/dealers, investment advisers and custodians.

Other participants are fund/portfolio managers, receiving banks, issuing houses, rating agencies, registrars, reporting accountants, trustees, and Capital Market Consultants.

”The CMC was primarily established to serve as a medium for exchange of ideas among market stakeholders.

”It is also an avenue for providing feedback to the SEC on how to continuously address challenges, improve market operations and enhance the regulatory framework.

”It is an industry-wide committee comprising members of the SEC, representatives of capital market operators and trade groups and other stakeholders,” it said.

SEC had unveiled the 10-year plan in 2014 and had continued to implement the initiatives designed to reposition the country’s capital market as an attractive investment destination. (NAN)