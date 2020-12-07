In a bid to encourage more domestic participation as well as deepening the capital market, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says it is exploring various avenues to increase the number of companies and instruments.

This, the commission said, would raise the market capitalisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and contribute its quota to the development of the economy.

Its Director-General, Lamido Yuguda, disclosed this during the 2020 Annual workshop of the Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAMCAN) which held in Lagos at the weekend.

Yuguda, who was represented by the Director, Lagos Zonal Office, SEC, Steven Falomo, said, the commission took some strategic initiatives to boost market activities and crystallise the growth of the Nigerian Capital Market.

He noted that this was done to cushion the negative impact of the global pandemic (COVID-19) on the capital market while adding that its committee on COVID-19 has continued to provide support and equipment towards combating the pandemic and its effect.

According to him, SEC has continued to leverage on its business continuity plan and those of its operators to ensure that capital market activities are carried out during this period with little or no disruption.