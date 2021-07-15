In with its commitment to deepen the commodities trading ecosystem and attract more foreign exchange to the country, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is set to hold a webinar in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD).

The webinar with the theme, “Financing the Solid Minerals Sector through the Capital Market and the Critical Role of Commodity Exchanges” will hold on Thursday July 15, 2021 at 10am. The SEC noted that Nigeria is currently developing its solid minerals sector to diversify its economy and Government’s revenue sources, adding that the webinar is in line with the Commission’s 10-year Capital Market Master Plan (2015-2025) which has one of its major goals, the development of a vibrant Commodities Trading Ecosystem. Targeted commodities include non-agriculture commodities such as products of mining activities.

According to a statement from the SEC, the ecosystem can foster inclusive mining prosperity by efficiently mobilising medium to long term funding for solid minerals projects, linking commodities to industries, creating jobs, unlocking the economic potentials of mining communities, and ultimately engendering economic development, through better access to market, price transparency and standardisation.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.