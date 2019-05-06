Uche Usim

The Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC can confirm that it is in receipt of an application from MTN requesting for registration of its existing securities.

The Head Corporate Communications of SEC, Mrs Efe Ebelo, made the disclosure in a statement.

According to her, the company has applied for listing by an introduction which will enable the company to be listed and allow shareholders sell their shares on the floor of the exchange.

“Their application is presently receiving attention,” she said.