NAN

The Securities and Exchange Commission has restated its commitment to partner with relevant government agencies and the private sector to attract more investments to the country.

A statement by the Acting Head of Media of SEC, Mrs Efe Ebelo, said Ms Mary Uduk, SEC’s Director-General, said this when she received the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Ms. Yewande Sidiku in Abuja.

Uduk who said the collaboration was in a bid to further boost the economy, said the commission was also poised to revitalise the commodities exchange market among other initiatives.

“There are opportunities in the Commodities market and we need to scale up participation in that regard to attract investors.

“And we will require the collaboration of the NIPC in that regard.

“Various opportunities abound in the capital market,that is why we are exploring avenues to attract states to come to the market and raise funds for infrastructural projects.

“We are happy to partner with you to make the market and the country richer and better,” Uduk said.

The NIPC Executive Secretary said the commission was committed to ensuring that the nation had the required business climate to attract both foreign investors and Nigerians in the diaspora.

Uduk said the commission was visiting different states to explore investment opportunities.

She said NIPC was also looking at some investments that were started by states that were now moribund and finding ways to revitalise them.

“There are many investment opportunities in the states and what we have done now is to design a platform for profiling such investment opportunities.

” Part of the strategy is to enlighten the state officials as it is important to ensure the states are ready for the investors.”

She said it was the mandate of the commission to encourage investors and that was why incentives were being put in place to make it easier for them to come.

“The work that we do is connected to the work of the SEC, we encourage investors to come while the SEC is here to protect the investors.

“That is why we need to collaborate. We are happy to work with the SEC to further grow our economy,” she added.