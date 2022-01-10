By Chinwendu Obienyi

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is to organise a capital market conference to launch a revised version of the 10-year Capital Market Masterplan in 2022 to reflect the dynamism of the market and developments in FinTech, among others.

Its Director General, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, stated this in Abuja at the weekend in a new year message.

The SEC boss stated that, “as 2022 commences, the Commission is confident that the results of the various initiatives implemented will begin to gradually manifest, spurring developments in many aspects of the market.”

He expressed the hope that as the restrictions of COVID-19 pandemic and its variants are eased, the Market would witness renewed confidence expected to introduce fresh investments from domestic and foreign investors.

According to Yuguda, “as we expect improvements in both economic and capital market activities, we must remain committed to developing the market in line with the 10-year Master Plan. Some of the key initiatives to be pursued in 2022 are as follows: The repeal of the Investment and Securities Act (ISA) 2007 and passing of the Investment and Securities Bill 2021 to align the enabling law with the realities and trends in capital market regulation and practice in Nigeria.”