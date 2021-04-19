The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stated that it will sanction erring Capital Market Operators (CMOs) frustrating the e-dividend mandate process.

Dividends are distribution of profits by a corporation to its shareholders and as at the last count, unclaimed dividends in the Nigerian Capital market stands at N200 billion.

Speaking during a post-Capital Market Committee Meeting (CMC) press briefing webinar, its Director General, Lamido Yuguda, said that as the Commission works towards resolving any legacy issues with unclaimed dividends, all stakeholders are implored to comply with all directives of the Commission in this regard, as defaulters would be sanctioned appropriately.

“There is no reason why there will be unclaimed dividends for new investors or newly listed companies as every investor should be promptly paid his/her dividends upon declaration and payment. The Commission has ob- served that certain Capital Market Operators (CMOs) frustrate the e-dividend mandate process. We have observed that the growth in the number of mandated accounts has been on the decline for some time.