The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has promised to streamline processes involved in getting back investments in the market to boost investors’ confidence.

Mr Lamido Yuguda, the Director-General of the Commission, gave the assurance in

a statement by Mrs Efe Ebelo, the Head, Corporate Communication of SEC in Abuja on Sunday.

Yuguda said that some investors in the market had left their monies due to the herculean procedures involved in getting them back.

He said there was, therefore, the need to ensure that people benefitted from their investments without difficulties.

The director-general pledged the determination of the management of the Commission toward making the capital market more accessible to Nigerians to attract more investors.

”W e need to make operations in the capital market as easy as possible, that way, we can attract investments.