”We are aware that some investors have left their money due to the herculean procedures involved in getting them.
”It is our desire to ensure that people are able to benefit from investments, with that, we can increase investors’ confidence.
”We will look at the processes involved and streamline them to ensure that investors are able to get their money without much difficulties.
”When that happens, people can be motivated to come back to the market, because unless we are able to attract people back, we cannot get the capital market that we can be proud of,” he explained.
The director-general said that the Commission had zero tolerance to sharp practices in the capital market.
Yuguda urged stakeholders in the market to ensure that they were operating according to laid down rules and regulations.
”We will not condone sharp practices in the market, we will ensure that everyone plays by the rules as that is one of the ways we can attract investors.
”Investors need to be protected; once we can do that, we will be able to take our market to greater heights,” he said.
Yuguda called on investors to key into various initiatives of the Commission, including e-dividend, regularisation of multiple accounts, Direct Cash Settlement among others to have the benefits of their investments. (NAN)
