As part of its effort to ensure investor protection and promote transparency in the operations of the Nigerian Capital Market (NCM), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has introduced a new requirement for inclusion in all prospectuses or offer documents issued to the general public.

The capital market regulator made this known at the weekend, adding that with effect from June 18, 2020, all prospectuses or offer documents issued to the general public are required to include the commission’s contact details, in order to enable investors, confirm the clearance of the prospectus and registration of the securities with the Commission.

According to the statement, the introductory part of the prospectus shall prominently display the following statements: “Investors may confirm the clearance of the prospectus and registration of the securities with the SEC by contacting the Commission.

“Issuers and Financial Advisers should note and comply accordingly. The investing public are encouraged to utilise the contact information provided in a prospectus to contact the Securities and Exchange Commission where they require information regarding the clearance of a prospectus or registration of securities”, SEC said.