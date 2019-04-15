Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has expressed its readiness to strengthen its collaboration with other regulators in the financial industry in its financial literacy campaign.

This , the Commission said, is in a bid to ensure that Nigerians, both in the urban and rural areas, are effectively sensitised on the benefits of financial literacy which will in turn lead to an improvement in the economy.

This was stated by its Director, Market Development Department, Mr Edward Okolo, during an advocacy visit by the Financial Literacy Technical Committee, a market wide committee of the capital market to the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) in Abuja at the weekend.

In a statement from the Commission, Okolo said the visit is in an effort to further strengthen collaboration between the Committee and NAICOM and expressed appreciation to NAICOM for being a member of the committee in helping to pursue financial literacy awareness in the market.

He described the insurance industry as one of the veritable tools of raising money from the market, stressing that the need to explore avenues of enlightening the states on insurance during the SEC’s regular enlightenment campaigns.

“As we market the capital market, NAICOM can also market insurance products during such campaigns. This collaboration will further strengthen our base and strengthen the financial side of the economy. Our sustenance is going to be based on how we can strengthen the market and introduce new products” he said.

Also commenting, a member of the committee, Mr Omagbitse Barrow, said the story in the financial sector needs to be told more holistically by all agencies involved.