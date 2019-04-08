The Securities and Exchange Commission, (SEC) has encouraged Nigerian youths to invest on the capital market instead of indulging in gambling. Acting Director General of SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk, who stated this, said there are various products and funds available on the market that would appeal to the youth populace in the country.

Uduk therefore encouraged them to take advantages of these opportunities and invest wisely.

According to her “We have mutual funds and it covers every asset in the capital market. Whether it is money market, insurance, capital market, real estate, infrastructure among others. The youths can invest in these, rather than leave your money in savings account you can invest in mutual funds. It runs like savings account and after three months you can withdraw your money same way as you do with the banks. “You don’t have to go and gamble, there are so many products in the capital market that they can invest in rather than going to gamble and losing their money. We have various products that are very attractive where they can invest their money.

The Acting DG disclosed that the Commission has commenced investor education and enlightenment for Nigerians to understand the benefits of these funds which gives more interest that saving money in bank accounts.

She also urged those already invested in the market to register to claim their dividends electronically as a means of reducing the unclaimed dividends profile. “For every account that is mandated all accrued dividends is automatically paid. Then there is the use of regularization of multiple accounts. We discovered that while dividend is growing and it is increasing unclaimed dividends, the pace is not as satisfactory as when we observe that multiple accounts which have not been claimed for many years are still being paid dividends.