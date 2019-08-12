Uche Usim, Abuja

For the umpteenth time, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has advised Nigerians to desist from investing in ponzi schemes as its consequences are always devastating.

Acting Director-General of SEC, Ms Mary Uduk, who handed out the arning at the weekend, said such outfits are not registered to carry out fund management functions of any sort, stressing that those who stubbornly patronise them end up burning their fingers. Uduk’s caution is coming at a time the cyberspace is littered with a plethora of unregistered schemes luring unsuspecting Nigerians with unreasonable returns that may never come.

The SEC boss who spoke in Abuja enjoined investors to be wary of any investment that proposes outrageous returns and urged Nigerians to always cross-check with SEC to ensure that such fund managers and products offered were approved by the regulator.

According to her, the capital market has been properly positioned to attract Nigerians and provide benefits to Nigerians who invest therein.

She added that SEC has sustained its investor education programme to assist people understand whatever issues they have around the capital market.

“But besides that, there are new products coming up every day in the Nigerian capital market. We have a lot of ethical funds, one of the safest areas to invest in is in Mutual Funds, Collective Investments Schemes and we encourage Nigerians to be part of these and others”.

The Acting DG said the SEC was already undertaking various initiatives to make the capital market more user-friendly such that people can participate in it with greater ease, comfort and convenience.

She added: “There is the added and all-important purpose of ensuring that the gains of your participation, be these dividends, proceeds from share sales/transfers, etc. accrue to you seamlessly, without sweat and in the shortest time possible.

“The purpose is also to ensure that you do not fall victim to the antics of fraudsters who purport to be able to double any amount of money you make available to them as investment value.

“These fraudsters or promoters of Ponzi Schemes are the false prophets of the investment environment, they are the ill wind that blows no good and at whose sight you must flee; they are to be avoided. This is one message you must keep spreading to family, friends, relations and acquaintances in order to save them from the agony of loss of their hard–earned money”.

Uduk therefore advised the general public to distance themselves from such schemes, adding, “Please note that anyone that subscribes to these illegal activities does so at their own risk.”