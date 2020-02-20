Magnus Eze and David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The South East Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (SECCIMA) has tasked governors of the zone to ensure the Federal Government’s railways project is spread to the region.

SECCIMA also urged the five South East governors to embark on Independent Power Projects (IPPs) to boost electricity supply to the various industrial clusters in the zone.

Outgoing President of SECCIMA, Ide John Udeagbala, gave the charge in Nnewi, Anambra State, yesterday, during the installation of the group’s third President, Mr. Humphrey Ngonadi, who is the Chairman of Ngobros Nigeria Limited.

“The government at all levels should unite to reactivate our seaports, and ensuring a functional international airport for the South East region. We encourage South East governments to establish Independent Power Projects for industrial/commercial clusters as Ariaria, Aba, Nnewi, Onitsha, Abakaliki rice mill clusters etc,” Udeagbala said.

He also appealed to the Federal Government, in the interest of equity and fairness, to urgently develop the permanent site of the Enugu International Trade Fair Complexes saying thus would further promote trade in the geo-business region.

In his acceptance speech, Ngonadi said that the chamber would assist and encourage governments in the region to provide capacity building towards economic growth and progress of Small Scale Enterprise (SME).

Chairman of the occasion, Chief Cletus Ibeto, commended Ngonadi for the feats achieved during his reign and expressed the confidence that the new President would move the association to the next level.