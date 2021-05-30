By Lukman Olabiyi

Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has decried the shoot-on-sight order given to the police against the secession agitators in South East by the acting Inspector General, Usman Alkali Baba.

The coalition in a joint statement signed by the coordinators of the 16 CSOs, berated Baba for the order, stating that the brute force approach to tackling insecurity had resulted to heavy civilian casualties in the region.

Members of the coalition include Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), Spaces for Change, African Centre for Media & Information Literacy (AFRICMIL), Orlu Security Peace Holders Initiative, Initiative for Public Safety, Security and Educational Development in Nigeria and Centre Against Injustice and Domestic Violence (CAIDOV) among others.

The statement reads in part: “We are more urgently concerned by the Inspector General of Police’s directive to police officers to enforce the president’s unconstitutional shoot-on-sight order and his further explicit directive that they should go after IPOB members and kill them.