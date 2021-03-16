From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Christian Lawyers Fellowship of Nigeria (CLASFON) rose from its Presidential-in-Council Meeting to describe the agitations for secession, the formation of regional security outfits, issuing of eviction orders to non-indigenes by some non-state actors, blockade of food supplies as the consequences of the general failure of good governance in Nigeria.

CLASFON in a communique signed by Arome Okwori and Olatunji Omole, President and Secretary respectively at the end of that meeting also called on the new service chiefs to urgently put an end to issues of banditry and dramatic addiction of school children.

The communique read in part, “CLASFON reiterates her position as contained in the communiqué issued on November 22, 2020, about the general state of insecurity in the nation. Since the last communiqué, the state of insecurity in the country has worsened.

“The recent kidnapping/abduction of students in Kankara in Katsina State, Kagara in Niger State, Jangebe in Zamfara State, and students of Federal College of Forestry, Mando, Kaduna State, is worrisome.

“The alarming increase in banditry, kidnapping, and communal clashes have occasioned unquantifiable human and material losses and displacement of indigenous communities. The security apparatus of the state appears to be either overwhelmed or incapacitated to deal with these criminal activities which have emboldened criminals, thus making crime attractive to youths.

“CLASFON, therefore, calls on the security agencies, especially the newly appointed Service Chiefs to rise to this situation immediately, halt the continuous upsurge in crime and criminalities in the country, and protect the lives and the livelihood of Nigerians.

“CLASFON views the agitations for secession, the formation of regional security outfits, issuing of eviction orders to non-indigenes by some non-state actors, blockade of food supplies etc. coming from different regions of the country as the consequences of the general failure of good governance in the Country.

“The Federal Government must therefore rise to the occasion to ensure justice and fair play in all its dealings, to quell these agitations.

“Genuine concerns raised by these agitators should be looked into sincerely and addressed by the government. CLASFON also urges the agitators to sheath their swords and embrace dialogue”.

The body also has a word for the Kawara State Government under Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq over the alleged imposition of hijab on Christian Mission schools in the state.

“The Hijab controversy currently going on in Kwara State is one clear instance of the arbitrary use of state policy to promote a particular religion.

“The indefinite closure of Christian Mission Schools in Kwara State over the Hijab controversy is unacceptable.

“CLASFON wonders why despite the pendency of an appeal before the Supreme Court on the issue of Hijab, the Kwara State Government would proceed to take steps that will appear to pre-empt the decision of the Apex Court and foist a fait accompli on the Apex Court in the appeal.

“CLASFON, therefore, calls on the Kwara State government to reopen the affected schools, for the benefit of innocent students and to show respect for the rule of law”, the communique stated.