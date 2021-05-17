From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Forum of South East All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmen has opted for dialogue as a panacea to solving the current calls for breakup of the country by some aggrieved groups and tribes in the country.

The chairmen, who made the call, yesterday, after paying a solidarity visit to Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State on the attack on his country home by hoodlums recently, also identified with the southern governors’ forum in their call to President Muhammadu Bihari to shun sycophants and rather seek the opinion of stakeholders in creating an enabling peace in Nigeria.

The chairmen, including Donatus Nwankpa (Abia), Ben Nwoye (Enugu), Marcellaneous Nlemigbo (Imo) and Stanley Okoro (Ebonyi), in a statement, also appealed to those behind the skirmishes to sheathe their swords and embrace peace and dialogue.

Earlier, they commended the governor’s maturity and humane disposition and general sense of responsibility which they noted reduced the collateral damage, both in human and material losses in the face of brazen and unreasonable provocation by enemies of the state.

Meanwhile, the party welcomed 3,000 defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Action Alliance (AA), led by former PDP ward chairman of Ugbala – Uba ward, Agwa in Oguta council of Imo State, Chima Abiaziem.

Abiaziem, given reason for leading the defectors, said: “It’s now time we can collectively get up and get rid of bad rubbish out of Agwa socio-political clime.”

He said the defection to APC will improve the standard of living of his people in Agwa which, he claimed, has the highest voting strength in Oguta council.

“Agwa clan with the highest voting strength in Oguta council could not point at one project in terms of infrastructure like quality health care, electricity supply, qualitative primary and post-primary education, good road network, pipe borne water, in spite of the fact that the ward has paraded arrays of appointed and elected profile politicians across different cadres in Nigeria,” he said.