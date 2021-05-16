From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Forum of South East All Progressive Congress(APC) chairmen have opted for dialogue as a panacea to solving the current calls for breakup of the country by some aggrieved groups and tribes in the country.

The chairmen who disclosed this on Sunday after paying a solidarity visit to governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State on the attack on his country home by hoodlums recently also have identified with the Southern governors forum in commending president Muhammadu Bihari to shun sycophants and rather seek the opinion of stakeholders in creating an enabling peace in Nigeria.

In a statement by the chairmen, Donatus Nwankpa (Abia), Ben Nwoye (Enugu), Marcellaneous Nlemigbo (Imo) and Stanley Okoro (Ebonyi), it also appealed to those behind the skirmishes to sheath their sword and embrace peace and dialogue.

Earlier, in their speech during their visit to the governor, they commended the maturity and humane disposition and general sense of responsibility which they noted reduced the “collateral damage, both in human and material losses in the face of brazen and unreasonable provocation by enemies of the State.

Meanwhile, the party welcomed 3000 defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and the Action Alliance(AA) led by the former PDP ward chairman of Ugbala – Uba ward ,Agwa in Oguta council area of Imo State, Chima Abiaziem.

Abiaziem, given reason for leading the defectors said that “it’s now time we can collectively get up and get rid of bad rubbish out of Agwa socio-political clime.

Also, Abiaziem noted that the defection to APC will improve the standard of living of his people in Agwa which he claimed has the highest voting strength in Oguta council area.

“Agwa clan with the highest voting strength in Oguta LGA could not point at one project in terms of infrastructures quality health care, electricity supply, qualitative primary and post primary education, good road network, pipe borne water, in spite of the fact that the ward has paraded arrays of appointed and elected profile politicians across different cadres in Nigeria.

Responding on why he dumped PDP, he said ” PDP has actually failed Imolites as there is nothing visible on ground to show that they have served meritoriously. PDP/AA parties, of all their more than two decades of administration in Imo state can not point at any people oriented project in Agwa.