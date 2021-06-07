By Lukman Olabiyi

A socio-cultural group of Yoruba in diaspora, Yoruba One Voice (YOV) has disclosed its intention to hold an international rally across the six continents to sensitise the world on the clamour for the liberation of Yoruba race.

YOV, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mrs. Omoladun Orolugbagbe said all arrangements have been concluded on the rally slated to hold on Saturday June 12 across 174 countries in the world, including European Union, Asia, South American, North American Australia and African Union

Giving reasons for the rally, YOV publicity scribe maintained that there is no time other than now for the organisation to support the clamour for the secession of Yoruba from Nigeria, adding that Yoruba in the Diaspora are daily worried with the spate of insecurity back home in Nigeria.

Her words: “June 12 has always been an historic day in the annals of Nigeria. It symbolises total freedom from the military rule. It connotes liberation from military jingoism and nothing more. So we are holding the rally to lend our voices to the growing calls and clamour for the Yoruba nation”.

YOV flayed the Federal Government, saying the present administration has failed to tackle the spate of insecurity in the country, pointing out that the massacre in Igangan town had been pre-determined by evil forces.

She noted also that information at YOV’s disposal revealed that those that perpetrated the evil massacre were military men in civilian attires, adding that the attack was well- coordinated without any trace.

“You begin to wonder the level of the killings. The videos spreading online showed gory incidents and pictures of how innocent people were killed and massacred in the most gruesome manner. Cars and houses were razed, however, the police have yet to unravel those behind the incident and several others that have made the southwest region volatile for residents,

“In Igangan,Oke Ogun and some parts of Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti, farmers could no longer go to their farms. The recent killings in Ibarapa portend grave danger to the all the people of the town and also to the economy of the state because if farmers don’t go to farm, there is danger lurking around,

“Those of us living abroad have lost faith in this country because of the fear of being kidnapped or killed as it is presently in Nigeria. For us in Diaspora, coming back home now needs a lot of prayers, information, including security tips. No one is safe coming back home and that is why we want our own nation where life could be meaningful and worthy of living. How can you explain the killings, kidnapping and banditry, that have turned Nigeria to a ‘no-go- area’ ?

Condemning FG’s ban on Twitter,

Orolugbagbe maintained that banning social media platforms is never the best solution, stressing that the platform is for the elites, private individuals and top firm and organisations with zeal for quality information dissemination and drive for standard.

“Yoruba in the diaspora are getting our feedbacks daily and we monitor events in Nigeria as they unfold. We can’t wait to see the rebirth of a nation where we can call our home. Our Calls for self determination are reflections of peoples’ wishes,

“So, on Saturday June 12,we want to send messages to the global communities and leaders of the world that the rally is legitimate. We are going all the way to seek our freedom from Nigeria and nothing more. Buhari’s administration lacks the moral right to determine whether we should remain in Nigeria or not because he had, in the last six years promoted huge nepotism, corruption, injustice, and lack of fairness and disunity.

“His government rode to power with support from the southwest. But today, Yoruba have lost its relevance in the …