From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government has expressed worries over sustained agitations by secessionist groups, they posed dire consequences for food security and peaceful co-existence.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Patrick Ukah, who spoke when officers and students of Senior Course 44, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, visited his office in Asaba, called for urgent intervention to stem rising incidents of kidnapping, terrorism, banditry and violent clashes between herders and crop farmers.

He reiterated the state government’s commitment to partner officers from the college in their national assignment aimed at establishing a relationship between national security and socio-economic development.

He said the study tour would provide a veritable platform to proffer solutions to the security challenges facing the nation.

He said Delta, like other states, was grappling with various challenges but that government was addressing them through various empowerment schemes.

The SSG listed some of the state’s approaches to socio-economic development in recent times to include capacity building through formal education, skill acquisition and job creation interventions through the establishment of the Delta State Job and Wealth Creation Bureau as well as interventions in the agriculture sector through the Delta State Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (DEMSMA).

According to him, his office, in collaboration with concerned ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), would ensure they have a successful and a fruitful study tour as arrangements had been made for their visits to some government institutions and private establishments where they will be briefed by their management teams.

Leader of the team, Chidiebere Obiabaka, said the study tour, which was an annual event, would bring the students in contact with different people in the country which would constitute an integral part of the training programmes of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College.

He said the research study would expose the students to socio-political context, cultural context and the national framework in relation to the theme of the study.

