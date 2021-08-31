China is to hold the second China-Africa Economic Trade Expo in Changsha, the capital city of Hunan Province, from Sept. 26 to 29, with a combination of online and offline activities.

The organizer stated this at a press briefing on Monday that the fair, with the theme: “New Start, New Opportunities, and New Accomplishments,” will invite six African countries, including Kenya and Rwanda as guests of honor.

So far, over 9,700 people have signed up for the expo, including those from African embassies in China, international organizations, as well as Chinese enterprises.

During the expo, 12 forums, economic and trade talks would be held in key and emerging areas of China-Africa economic and trade cooperation, including cooperation on food and agricultural products, medical and health development, infrastructure and financial cooperation.

Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the expo would build a cloud platform to hold online conferences, exhibitions and transactions.

In addition, a report on China-Africa economic and trade relations is expected to be released at the expo. (Xinhua/NAN)

