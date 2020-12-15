From Fred Itua, Fred Ezeh and Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Worried by a second wave of COVID-19 in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) may likely impose a second lockdown for about two weeks to curtail the spread.

Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF), at an emergency meeting with FCTA officials, urged the FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, to reactivate COVID-19 Protocols Enforcement Task Team to stop its violation in the territory.

National Coordinator of PTF, Dr Sani Aliyu, gave the advice during an Emergency FCT COVID-19 Stakeholders Review Meeting in Abuja, yesterday.

The meeting was necessitated by the increasing number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the territory.

Aliyu also emphasised the need for aggressive enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines that would come with clear penalties.

He insisted that mass gathering should be restricted to not than 50 persons, preferably outdoors, and there must be wearing of face masks. He said PTF only recommended that restaurants should be allowed to operate outdoors, but lamented that all restaurants have opened indoors.

“This has to be enforced; they can provide takeaways, otherwise, they should close for the Christmas period because it is an area that attracts people for mass gathering. Our aim is to stop the super spider event over the next six weeks.

“My recommendation is that all the sites that are currently serving as attractive points for mass gathering should be closed for the next six weeks to takeout the Christmas rise in case.

“There should be inspection team going round Abuja to monitor and ensure compliance. Any business premises or markets found accepting people without wearing of face masks should be closed.

“The same applies to shopping centres, motor parks and other commercial premises,” Aliyu said.

The FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello noted that the objective of the meeting was to review the COVID-19 saga, particularly, in the light of its second wave which hit the FCT two weeks ago. He decried non adherence to all COVID-19 precautionary measures and protocols in the FCT, assured that there would be massive enforcement.

This came as the army headquarters confirmed that 26 Generals and other senior officers have, so far, tested positive for COVID-19, while 417 others were undergoing test.

Major General Olubunmi Irefin, General Officer Commanding 6 Division had died from COVID-19 complications during the 2020 Chief of Army Staff Conference in Abuja.

Similarly, the army said all officers and soldiers serving at the Army Headquarters are being tested while “COVID-19 protocols are being strictly enforced across all units and formations of the service. Acting Director Army Public Relations Brigadier General Sagir Musa, who made the disclosure, said COVID-19 protocols being strictly enforced across all units and formations of the Nigerian Army.