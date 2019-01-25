The second edition of the NFF-AITEO Football Awards, which inaugural edition held on 19th February 2018 at the Grand Ballroom of the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island in Lagos has now been scheduled for 1st April 2019 at the same venue.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Pinnick confirmed to thenff.com yesterday that this year’s edition would be a bigger occasion, as the NFF and award sponsors, AITEO (incidentally also the sponsors of the annual CAF African Football Awards) had perfected arrangements to expand the guest-list, guarantee greater radiance and panache and honour more legends of the Nigeria game on the night.

Thenff.com learnt from other sources that CAF President, Ahmad; FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura; members of the CAF Emergency Committee, an array of prominent political heavyweights and galvanisers in Nigeria, oaks of Corporate Nigerians, renowned administrators past and present, football legends and today’s superstars, foremost figures in the entertainment industry and media owners and chieftains would be among the invitees to the event.

Last year’s inaugural edition wowed the football world with huge entertainment, with Governors Akinwunmi Ambode and Ifeanyi Okowa of Lagos and Delta states respectively, joining FIFA President, Gianni Infantino; CAF President, Ahmad; FIFA General Secretary, Fatma Samoura, at the Eko Hotel and Suites for the occasion.

It also marked the first time that the nation’s football-governing body was organising an awards ceremony to reward the major actors and actresses in the Nigerian football space.

AITEO’s Deputy Managing Director, Francis Peters said at the occasion: “The amazing power of football to heal wounds, enrich the gifted and entertain the majority is the reason why AITEO, Africa’s leading energy solution company is investing in the game. We remain grateful to the Nigeria Football Federation for giving us the opportunity to begin charity at home. We also praise the leadership of the Confederation of African Football for providing us with the platform to be part of the continental terrain.

“AITEO is an organisation that is committed to the vision of every African realising his potential, whether they be in football or some other profession and our operating business principle revolves round encouraging and empowering the youth population of this country and of this continent to take their destiny in their own hands and aim for the top.”