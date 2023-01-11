From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Federal Government has directed that the Second Niger Bridge should remain closed for public use with effect from Sunday, January 15, for the continuation of work on the completion of the access roads to the bridge.

Similarly, it has directed contractors on major highways to restore all barricades at the sites mounted during the Yuletide season.

Issuing the directive, Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, sought the patience and understanding of motorists and members of the public.

According to him, the action is aimed at completing ongoing projects.

In a statement, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Engineer Folorunso Esan, said that the affected highways include, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (from OPIC to the old toll-gate ) and the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway (around Kawo on the Kaduna-Zaria Section).

The barricades were removed at all construction sites on December 15, 2022, for ease of movement to reduce travel time during the Christmas season.

Recall that on completion, the bridge, alongside other federal highways, may be tolled

So far, 11 construction firms have indicated interest to manage and toll 12 selected highways across the nation.

The concessionaires (firms) will assume the responsibilities to develop and manage their respective highways for an agreed period of time, including the economic rights over all revenue-generating commercial activities from the Highway Economy along the Right of Way.