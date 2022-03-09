From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi
Former Speaker of House of Representatives in the Second Republic, Hon. Akkai Chaha Biam has died.
Chaha, who hailed from Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State was elected to the House of Representative on the platform of the defunct NPN in the 1983 general elections.
The late Chaha was elected as the Speaker of House of Representative during the second tenure of Alhaji Shehu Shagari in 1983.
Confirming his death in a telephone with our correspondent on Wednesday evening, his first son, Justice Steven Chaha however declined further comments on the matter saying he would address the media in Makurdi on Thursday.
