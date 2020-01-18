The second half of the 2019/20 LaLiga Santander kicks off this weekend with hopes of new beginnings and fresh starts at the top and bottom of the table.

Barcelona reached the half-way point just ahead of Real Madrid on goal difference – but nevertheless the blaugrana outfit have changed coach with Quique Setien replacing Ernesto Valverde on the bench. Setien’s first game in charge sees Granada visiting the Camp Nou – where the Andalusians have lost on their last five visits without scoring even once, although Diego Martinez’s side did shock Barça 2-0 in the reverse fixture back in September.

Real Madrid host Sevilla at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday afternoon in what should be an emotional occasion with Blancos skipper Sergio Ramos and Hispalenses coach Julen Lopetegui facing their former clubs. This fixture has gone well for Ramos and company in recent years – Madrid have won the last 10, with 33 goals scored and just eight against.

The weekend begins with Friday’s South Madrid derby – as Leganes welcome suburban neighbours Getafe to Butarque, with their long-simmering local rivalry having gone global. Currently seventh placed Getafe won 2-0 in October’s reverse fixture – but that defeat sparked Leganes into life and have taken eight points from their last four games to climb towards safety.

Saturday’s action starts with Levante hosting Alaves – the visitors have won four of the last five LaLiga meetings between these teams, including a 1-0 victory on opening day last August.

Later on Saturday afternoon sees Valladolid visiting Osasuna’s El Sadar – both teams drew more games [nine] than anyone else over the first half of the campaign, including a 1-1 in the reverse fixture at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla back in September