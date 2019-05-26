Muslims in Enugu State held Jumaat prayers at their Central Mosque located at Owerri road, Enugu, to mark the last Friday of the first term of the administrations of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and prayed Allah to grant them success in their second term.

Offering prayers at the event, which was graced by Gov. Ugwuanyi as part of the activities marking his 2nd term inauguration, the Chief Imam Enugu, Imam Zurka Said, also prayed for the successful inauguration of President and Gov. Ugwuanyi and commended the governor for his peace initiatives, humble disposition and commitment to national unity.

The Chief Imam added that the good deeds of the governor have enhanced peace and harmonious existence of all Nigerians resident in Enugu State, asking the “Almighty Allah to give him good health and support him so that he will continue with his good works”.

According to him, “Gov. Ugwuanyi has always honoured us and we will all continue to pray for him and use this inaugural prayer to ask Allah to elevate him to another level after his second term in 2023. Anyone that does good for Allah, Allah will bless the person”.

He lauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for his administration’s giant strides in the last four years in the areas of infrastructural development, regular payment of workers’ salaries and pensions, peace and security, healthcare delivery, education, among others.

Earlier, the Chairman of NASFAT, Enugu State, Muhammad Usman, who appreciated the governor for his presence at the event also prayed for God’s blessing upon President Buhari, “all the governors and their teams, the ministers and members of the State Assembly and National Assembly” and “empower them to take Nigeria to a greater level”.

He applauded the governor for the peace being enjoyed in the state, saying: “May Almighty Allah sustain it and shower His endless grace on you”.

In his remark, the Sarkin Hausa Community, HRH, Abubakar Sambo, expressed gratitude to Gov. Ugwuanyi for his humility and love for every resident of the state irrespective of religion or tribe and equally thanked him for the fruits and food items his administration presented to the Muslims for break of their fast.

Other dignitaries at the event were the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, Sulaiman Balarabe, Leader of the State Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, Special Adviser to the Governor on SDGs and Inter-ministerial, Mrs. Mabel Agbo, among others.