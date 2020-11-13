By Tony Ogaga

Following the commencement of Governor Obaseki’s and deputy governor, Philip Shuaibu’s second term in office after a successful inauguration yesterday, Thursday, November 12, ADC stalwart and the only woman among the last four men standing during the Edo 2020 elections, Mabel Oboh has congratulated the duo.

Speaking with the Sun Newspapers, Oboh described the peaceful elections and transition as commendable despite the groundswell of violence that trailed the elections. Oboh said: “I want to congratulate His Excellency Gov. Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shuaibu as they kick of their second term in office. I pray that it would be smooth sailing and the Edo people will enjoy the dividends of democracy. However, the governor should remember that his government must be inclusive. There must be no victor and vanquished. He must walk the higher ground by reconciling all political factions in the state as Edo State must move on. That is the way the game of democracy works. His administration must be inclusive and the role of women in government should be elevated as the need for women empowerment cannot be over emphasized.”

Speaking on the governors ADC who slumped during the swearing-in-ceremony yesterday, Oboh prayed that God grant him quick recovery so that he can return to his duties within the shortest time frame.

Oboh was the only woman standing during the Edo 2020 elections held September 19. The flag bearer of ADC was a philanthropist and business woman before venturing onto politics.