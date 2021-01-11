Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has stressed the need for Lagosians to adhere to safety guidelines.

He sounded the fresh warning amid reports of arrest of scores of revellers at a night club in Lagos.

“Lagosians #COVID19 is not a glamorous disease, neither is it a hoax. You need to follow the safety guidelines to safeguard your friends and loved ones. We have activated a new oxygen plant which will help by providing much-needed oxygen to patients. The plant will supplement oxygen supply to about 300 cylinders per day and six cylinders per hour. We are working to ensure patients receive the best care at our state facilities,” he tweeted yesterday.

The second wave of the pandemic has continued to spread faster among Lagosians with increased cases of patients being admitted at isolation centres.

“COVID-19 is real. The second wave is deadlier and spreads faster. People should observe the practices of physical distancing; wearing of face masks; regular washing of hands and use of hand sanitisers always”, he added.