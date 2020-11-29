By Okwe Obi, Abuja

A Civil Society Organisation, Citizen Action for Good Governance (CAGG), has raised the alarm over planned resuscitation of the #EndSARS protest, warning that the country may not survive the civil unrest, following the loss of lives, destruction of public and private property that greeted the previous exercise.

The group claimed that it got information that some “powerful individuals” were allegedly regrouping clandestinely to launch another round of agitation across the country.

Its National Coordinator, Nazir Galadanchi, who addressed newsmen in Abuja, at the weekend urged the Federal Government, to speed up the implementation of the demands to avert another protest.

“Nigerians need to truly accept the unassailable fact that there is no other country Nigerians can call their country other than Nigeria.

“Beyond buck passing, we must have sober reflections and ruminate on all the scenarios with an open mind set for concerted efforts towards national reconciliation and reconstruction.

“We called for this conference due to the turn of events emanating from the information we have concerning the plot and plan of those sponsoring #EndSARS protest, which we learnt protesters are regrouping to unleash another round of mayhem under the guise of making demands.

“We want to state here that this is not the time for another round of destabilizing the peace of the nation while demands made earlier are being attended to by the government including to tackle the recession the nation finds herself.

“The economy has been thrown into recession largely as a result of the massive and negative impact the #EndSARS protest caused to the economy. Now inflation is on the hyper level, insecurity has increased tremendously. Nigerians are in jeopardy and desperate to survive.

“The obvious part of this destruction has sent wrong signal to investors and will not be easy for the economy to revive as many businesses are current shut down,” he said.

Galadanchi suggested “a genuine need for national reconciliation across our conventional divides”, and warned that “nobody should be victimized as being part of #EndSARS protest in order not to create and compound the issues of #EndSARS.”