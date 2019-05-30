Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A mother of three who reportedly slumped and died during the maiden edition of Delta Elders’ Walk tournament, Mrs. Lovette Ighoroje, will be buried on June 22 this year, our correspondent has learnt.

The deceased reportedly slumped around Mami market area of Asaba, Delta State capital during a 10-km walk held on Monday ahead of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s second term inauguration.

Her corpse, as at the time of filing this report, was deposited at the morgue at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba.

Investigation revealed that the late Mrs. Ighoroje who was in her 50s, participated in the tournament for elders between the ages of 55 and 70.

She was a staff of Guidance and Counselling department of Asagba Secondary School, Asaba where her colleagues told our correspondent that she was full of live on Friday before the competition.

One of her colleagues, who pleaded not to be named in prints, said the deceased was hale and hearty when she left for the walk, adding that she is a native of Aboh in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of the State.

Wondering how her children would fair without their mother, the source said “the news of her death came to us as a rude shock. If anybody had told us that she would die even in two years time, we would have doubted it.”

But investigations further revealed that she slumped less than two kilometres into the walk which commenced at Abraka Junction in Asaba through Dennis Osadebay Way, Nnebisi Road, Anwai road to Government House, Asaba.

Recall that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who received the participants at Government House, expressed joy that elders came out to participate actively in the walk.

The governor had said without making reference to the tragic incident that: “I am glad that this tournament is taking place as it will help us to keep fit and be healthy.

“Nigerians need to be encouraged to take a walk as it is good for our health and brain and I want to assure everybody that this tournament will be an annual event.

“I want to urge you to always take a walk at least twice a week so as to remain in good health,” and commended the organisers and participants in the walk for the colourful tournament.

Dr. Toju Eresanara who came first in the walk, got the sum of N3 million as prize while his runners up, Mr. Hycinth Osuhor and Mr. Ojubana Peter got the sums of N2 million and N1 million respectively.