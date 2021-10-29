From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja and Tony John, Port Harcourt

Anxiety has heightened in the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) as the Appeal Court, Port Harcourt Division, deferred ruling on a suit filed by the suspended national chairman, Uche Secondus.

Daily Sun gathered that PDP leaders and supporters are apprehensive about the likely outcome of the verdict on the October 30 national convention as well as the party’s preparation for the 2023 polls.

Some of the party stalwarts were seen discussing in groups at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, immediately words filtered in that the appellate court has deferred its ruling today.

The outcome would determine whether or not the convention slated for tomorrow and Sunday would hold.

The three-man appeal panel, led by Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani, stated this after yesterday’s court proceedings.

Secondus had appealed the judgment of the lower court in Port Harcourt, which suspended him as chairman and restrained him from participating in any activities of the party, pending the determination of the matter in court.

The orders were given by Justice O. Gbasam following a suit instituted against Secondus and the PDP by some members of the party identified as

Ibeawuchi Ernest Alex, Dennis Nna Amadi, Emmanuel Stephen and Umezirike Onucha.

However, the Court of Appeal had earlier fixed October 28 for hearing and ruling on motion for interim order of injunction brought by the former national chairman.

During the proceedings, which lasted over two hours, all the counsel for the respondents urged the court to strike out the application filed by the appellant, which is seeking to stop the national convention.

Earlier, in his submission, Secondus counsel, Tayo Oyetibo, prayed the court to dismiss the respondents’ counter applications.

Contrarily, counsel for the respondents, who also included six local government chairmen, whose request for joinder was granted at the last sitting, maintained that Secondus was constitutionally suspended.

Counsel for the PDP (first respondent), H. A. Bello, maintained that it would be wrong to grant one man’s interest (referring to Secondus) against the interest of over 4,000 delegates for the Saturday and Sunday conference.

Also, Godwin Obla, counsel for one of the respondents, argued that the balance of convenience could not apply to where a person’s interest would override a collective decision to people with a common interest.

He maintained that the acting national chairman was recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission and, therefore, constitutionally empowered to preside over the convention.

The appeal panel after hearing there submissions of all the parties fixed ruling on the matter by 12 noon today.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the National Convention Organising Committee, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, has said the outcome of the convention would mark the end of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fintiri, who is also the governor of Adamawa State, stated this, in Abuja, while declaring open a training session for members of the Convention Election Sub-Committee.

He said this was because the credible manner the convention would be conducted would open a floodgate of defections into the PDP.

“With their (APC) own democratic process, we saw what happened from their wards and states congresses.

Instead of having 36 chairmen, they have about 90 something. So, with this convention that we are going to deliver, I believe with the democratic process and procedures that we have followed diligently, it is going to open a floodgate for all of them to come in.

“And I think this is not just because of the convention, also but because of the situation Nigerians are in today. Everybody is not just looking at PDP to rescue them but looking at PDP as a platform that will bring in a new government in 2023,” Fintiri said.

