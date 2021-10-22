From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Suspended national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has asked the party to suspend its October 30, national convention.

Secondus said the counsel is imperative because of his pending appeal against the judgment of a Rives State High, Degema, which barred him from functioning as chairman of the opposition party.

The embattled PDP chairman, in a letter by his lawyer, Tayo Oyetibo, and addressed to the acting chairman of the opposition party, Yemi Akinwonmi, said it will be wrong to hold the convention, pending the hearing and determination of his appeal.

The Rivers High Court, had in its judgment in a case brought before it by some members of the PDP in state barred the PDP chairman from performing the function of his words.

However, Secondus, in the the letter dated October 21, said the party has already been served with the notice of appeal, going ahead with the convention, would amount to a collusion course with the court.

According to the letter, “on 10 September 2021, the High Court of Rivers State delivered its judgment in the Suit whereby Prince Uche Secondus was, inter alia, restrained from performing the functions of the office of National Chairman of the PDP.

“An appeal has been filed and entered against the judgment at the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt Judicial Division.

“In addition, an Application on Notice has been filed in which Prince Uche Secondus is seeking, inter alia, the following orders

“An order of injunction restraining the Peoples Democratic Party, the 6th Respondent herein, whether by itself, its officers, servants, agents and or representatives from holding or conducting its National Convention scheduled for 30th and 31 st October 202 1 or any other date, pending the hearing and final determination of this appeal.

“Alternatively to 1 above, an order that the parties to this appeal, Particularly the Appellant/Applicant and the Respondent (Peoples Democratic Party) shall maintain the status quo ante as at 22 August 202 1, when Appellant/Applicant was occupying the office of National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, pending the hearing and final determination of this appeal.”

