National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has called on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to remove Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, before the October 10 governorship election in the state.

Secondus spoke in Akure, the state capital yesterday, while receiving the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, to the PDP.

He said what happened between the deputy governor and the police commissioner on Saturday was an eye opener for the party ahead of the poll.

The police, led by Salami, prevented the deputy governor from moving out of the Government House ahead of his defection to the PDP in his home town of Kiribo in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the state.

Secondus, who was accompanied by former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose and other leaders of the party, warned the police commissioner against further interference in partisan politics.

He said: “Election is for people to choose their leaders, so, we want to advise our security agencies that enough is enough. They should be at their duty post to make sure everyone is secured and not to assist the All Progressives Congress (APC). What has happened in Ondo State was an eye opener and we want to warn the police commissioner to stop all his mess.”

The PDP national chairman also assured the aspirants and members that the party will conduct a free, fair and credible primary.

Earlier, Ajayi described Salami as ‘APC commissioner’, alleging that the he was planted in the state to rig the forthcoming election for APC.

Fayose, on his part, said: “The house built with saliva will be destroyed by dew. If one has been stealing, one day he will be caught. APC has been stealing in Nigeria, they stole in Ekiti, Osun, Lagos, Kogi and everywhere.

“This man sitting here (Ajayi), though in APC, knew he was in a wrong address. We will all come around to rake a pound of flesh through ballot to recapture Ondo State.”