National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, has praised the resilience of members of the party across the country, particularly the elected ones, for their extraordinary show of capacity to resist and withstand brutality, blatant intimidation, harassment and political terrorism.

In a congratulatory message to all persons elected on the platform of the party, in the general election, which rounded off yesterday, with conclusion of collation of results in Rivers State, Prince Secondus said the party is proud of all its flagbearers and their conduct during and after the election.

“By your peaceful conducts in the face of provocations, you have demonstrated truly that democracy is in your DNA and this we will continue to exhibit until all non democrats pretending to be one are flushed out of our polity.

In a statement from his media office, released in Abuja, yesterday, Secondus told the victorious party flagbearers that if they had contested with the All Progressives Congress (APC), it would have been an easy walkover but they found themselves battling with INEC and military operatives.

He said nowhere was this assertion that PDP contested with INEC and the military and not APC more germane than in Rivers, where APC had no candidate, yet, it took extra 10 days to get the result out from the state.

Secondus particularly listed PDP state governors for special praise and pointed out that their overwhelming performance in the last four years, in their various states, attracted envy from under-performed APC governors.