From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), Uche Secondus, has filed a N5 billion suit against former Edo State commissioner for Information, Kassim Afegbua, for alleged libel.

Afegbua had dragged Secondus to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), seeking for a probe of N10 billion allegedly realised from sale of nomination forms by the PDP leadership.

However, in the suit, the PDP chairman, through his counsel, Emeka Etiaba, stated that the former Edo State commissioner has failed to substantiate his allegations.

Secondus said the allegation, which was published in national dailies and television was false and damaged his reputation.

Consequently, he prayed the court to direct the defendants to publish a written apology in all news and social media platforms.

Secondus prayed the court to grant “an Order of Perpetual Injunction restraining the defendants, their agents and privies from further making the defamatory publications against the claimant,” as well as award him N5 billion as damages.

However, Afegbua, who spoke through his lawyer, Ajulo and Co, in his reaction, said he was yet to be served with the summon.

He said the PDP chairman “should know better, the implication of taking recourse to the media to broadcast the notice of a pending suit to our client, Afegbua.”

“The procedure adopted by the Secondus and his lawyers, to say the least, is unethical, unprofessional and uncharitable, particularly when record has shown that there is no court order for substituted service against our client,” Afegbua’s lawyer said.

