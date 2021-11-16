From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Federal Government has revamped all secret cameras at Lagos Airport to curb the sharp practices of airport officials.

All agencies at the airports have been urged to step up checks and monitor their staff to ensure that no official gets away with any allegation of sharp practices, and for passengers to report poor conduct by any officials through all available channels for appropriate actions.

This was disclosed by the Regional General Manager, South West of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs Victoria Shinaba, while welcoming the Acting Comptroller General of Immigration (Ag.CGI), Isah Jere Idris, who paid a working visit to the Airport to meet with critical stakeholders and discuss possible strategies to improve the quality of service delivery at the nation’s major entry points.

Mrs Shinaba expressed delight at the Ag. CGI visit, and called on all agencies at the airports to join forces in order to clean up the very unacceptable practices going on at Nigerian airports.

Mr Amos Okpu, Assistant Comptroller of Immigration Service and Public Relations Officer, said in a statement issued yesterday that ‘she noted that all the secret cameras at the Lagos airport have been revamped and called on passengers to report any poor conducts by any officials through all available channels at the Ports for appropriate actions.’

Earlier, the Assistant Comptroller General of Immigration in charge of Zone “A” Lagos, ACG Oluremi Talabi praised the Ag.CGI for finding time to personally come to Lagos for the very timely interactive session with officials and agencies at the airport to address the issue of poor service delivery.

She noted that the message has been clearly delivered and assured that her office shall continue to sensitise the workforce on the path of high-quality service delivery to all passengers.

Ag CGI Idris who also paid a similar visit to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja told a cross-section of the Service’s personnel as well as officials of other agencies at the airport that his visit became necessary following some disturbing reports of unprofessional practices by some officials of agencies at the airports.

He stressed that he considered it very important to engage all the critical stakeholders at the airports for frank discussions on how they can jointly emplace measures to eradicate the unwholesome activities of some officials at the airports.

The Ag CGI called for enhanced cooperation and collaboration among heads of the various agencies at the airports for a coordinated fight against officials found to be involved in unacceptable conduct at the nation’s entry corridors.

Mr Okpu added that ‘he advised passengers to constantly resist, reject and report any instance of bribe solicitations, extortions and or any unprofessional conduct by any personnel to appropriate Desks within the Airports.

‘They may also forward all such complaints to any of the following platforms:

(i). Telephone Number ……+2348021819988

(ii). Facebook/Twitter ………@nigimmigration

(iii). [email protected]/[email protected]’

Responding, the Regional General Manager of the Airport, Mr Mahmud Liman Sani, agreed with the Acting Comptroller General but also stressed that his agency, the FAAN, is seriously committed to any efforts at riding the Airports of all unprofessional conducts by officials.

According to Mr Okpu, ‘he noted that recent reports of sharp practices at the ports have been quite disturbing and must be addressed squarely by heads and personnel of all the agencies at the ports.’

In his contribution, the Comptroller of Immigration in-Charge of the Airport, CIS Babali Mohammed, assured of a strong commitment to professionalism by his personnel as well improved service delivery to the people.

