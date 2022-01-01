For Nollywood actress cum filmmaker Angel Samuda, there are certain measures she has taken to safeguard her marriage against unforeseen circumstances.

“As a celebrity enjoying a blissful marriage, my secret is to remain focused and do the needful at the right time. And also not allowing my entertainment life to get in-between my role as a wife and mother.

I don’t have any reason to be scared for my marriage, at least for now,” she told Saturday Sun.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The Akwa Ibom State-born actor also has some pieces of advice for young couples..”Never forget the virtue of a woman and wife. Don’t compare your life with others. Don’t bring out your family issues to public or social media. Also, don’t bite more than you can chew, and above all, be prayerful.”