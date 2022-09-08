From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The state chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Abia chapter, Prince Nnanna Ukaegbu has sued Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mrs Janet Agbede and two others over who should possess the state party Secretariat in Umuahia in obedience to a valid court order.

Ukaegbu who filed the suit on behalf of the state working committee of APGA, also sued a former chairman of the party, Augustine Ehiemere and Superintendent of Police, Robert Aduke.

The Court of Appeal, Owerri Division, had on April 7, 2022, declared Ukaegbu as the authentic chairman of APGA in Abia State, upholding the earlier ruling of an Abia High Court sitting in Umuahia.

However, Ukaegbu accused the Abia State Commissioner of Police of undermining the judgment of the court and the directive of the Inspector General of Police, by recognizing Ehiemere as the state chairman of the party in violation of the court judgment and directive of the IGP.

In suit No. HU/229/2022, filed by his counsel, Ukpai Ukairo, at the state High Court, Umuahia, between Prince Nnanna Ukaegbu (claimant) and Augustine Ehiemere, Commissioner of Police, Abia State and SP Robert Aduke (Defendants), the APGA state chairman prayed for a perpetual injunction restraining the defendants and their agents from taking possession or entering the APGA state Secretariat at No. 128 Aguiyi Ironsi Layout , Umuahia, without his permission.

The suit read in part, “A declaration that by virtue of Article 11(5) of the Constitution of APGA, the claimant is entitled to administer the affairs of the state chapter of APGA from the office of APGA at N0.128 Aguiyi Ironsi layout, Umuahia, being the Abia state headquarters of the party.

“A declaration that the 1st defendant is not entitled to enter the said headquarters unless upon the leave of the claimant as the 1st defendant does not hold any office in the state executive of APGA state chapter of Abia.

“A declaration that the attempt by the 1st defendant to break and enter the said office and take over or retake the said Abia state headquarters of APGA with the aid of the 2nd and 3rd defendants jointly and severally is illegal, void and unsustainable.

‘A perpetual injunction restraining the defendants, their agents, assigns and others howsoever from entering the said headquarters without the leave of the claimant , attempting to forcibly evict the claimant from No.128 Aguiyi Ironsi Layout , Umuahia or enter the office or take possession of same”.

Hearing in the suit has been slated for September 13.