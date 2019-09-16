An Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday sentenced a 43-year-old secretary, Salawu Babatunde, to 36 months imprisonment for defrauding two accommodation seekers of N580,000.

The Magistrate, Mrs M.O. Ope-Agbe, sentenced Babatunde after he pleaded guilty to an amended two-count charge bordering on stealing.

Ope-Agbe held that the defendant was guilty as charged and sentenced him to 18 months imprisonment on each of the counts.

She said that the sentence should run concurrently.

Earlier the Prosecutor, Sgt. Cyriacus Osuji, told the court that Babatunde committed the offences last May at No. 51, Oshodi St., Lagos Island.

Osuji said that Babatunde, who worked as a secretary for a property developing company, stole N580, 000 from two accommodation seekers, under the guise that he would give them apartments.

He said that the defendant collected N300, 000, from one Chinnoso Adiele and N280, 000 from one Abiodun Adigun for the same apartment.

“The defendant converted the money to his own use; did not remit it to his company’s account and did not give the two complainants any accommodation,” Osuji said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

