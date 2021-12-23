Directors and staff in the Education Secretariat of the FCT Administration have been charged to map out strategies to tackle challenges confronting its education sector.

Malam Kabiru Musa, Assistant Director, Information, stated on Thursday in Abuja that FCT Secretary for Education Secretariat, Alhaji Sani El-Katuzu, threw the challenge during his familiarisation visit to the Secretariat’s boards and departments.

Musa quoted El-Katuzu as saying the challenge became necessary because he was determined to restore the lost glory of the sector without compromising standards.

Also directed that every service rendered by each board and department should enhance the attainment of good education for the overall development of the FCT.

He commended the boards and departments for their efforts to ensure that education in the FCT held a place of pride.

El-Katuzu expressed delight at the on-going e-Education platform registration established by the Department of Policy, Planning, Research and Statistics.

He said he was impressed by the e-Education platform and assured that every support needed would be given for its success.

“This will enable FCT schools to move from paper to paperless experience as expected in a digitalised world where FCT Schools could be accessed and also meet up with global practices.

El-Katuzu urged everyone to bring visible improvement to education in the fulfilment of their mandates.

The Director of the Education Department, Dr Sani Ladan had earlier explained to the Education Secretary that the e-Education platform is FCT’s online multimedia education portal.

Ladan said all schools in the FCT were expected to register their employees on the portal to enable them to log in and access e-lessons plans, e-notes, e-scheme of work and e-time-table. (NAN)