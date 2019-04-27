Young but talented actress, Regina Daniels, during the week set the social media on fire when she flaunted a brand new Mercedes Benz G Wagon.

From acquiring a number of cars in the space of three months to buying her mum a house and also gifting herself a wristwatch worth N3.3 million recently, it’s safe to say Regina Daniels has arrived.

While tongues are wagging on how the student of Igbinedion University, Benin could maintain such a luxurious lifestyle, she told Inside Nollywood that she owes everything to her mother.

“My mum has always been there for me. I owe her a lot. It was through the help of my mother that I started acting. I didn’t really see myself reaching this stage. It all happened all of a sudden. My mother suffered and made sure I got to this stage in life.

“Till now, I don’t really have any challenges because my mother is always there, guiding me and also protecting me,” the actress stated.

On how she manages to combine schooling with acting, Daniels said: “I must say it’s difficult though. When I am in school, I try as much as possible to study ahead of others so as to pass my exams well. I always find a way to balance both.”