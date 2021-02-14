And the LORD God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul. …And Adam said, This is now bone of my bones, and flesh of my flesh: she shall be called Woman, because she was taken out of Man.

It is another month of February, generally known as the month of love. In Diplomats Assembly, it is our culture to take the entire month to deal with issues relating to relationships and marriages. We are a family church and we take family issues very seriously.

That is why, on this 14th day of February, our married couples and the singles in our church are all congregating at various venues to deal with issues of love and relationships as it affects them. If you reach us on any of the numbers here, you can be a part of any of the events, if you are in Port Harcourt.

Adam was formed out of the dust of the ground. He was dust before God transformed him into flesh and then made him and Eve flesh of one another flesh, and bone of their bones.

One of the secrets to relationship bliss is allowing the Holy Spirit to reform our character before we end up in relationships and for those who are already in relationships, allowing the Holy Spirit to continuously transform us into the fullness of who He planned for us.

Many people today are full of dust and are dusty in their actions and have found themselves in relationship before being transformed. This has resulted in conflicts in relationship. To be dusty in the context of our conversation is to have character flaws that are unattended to.

1Corinthians 13:4 says Love endures long and is patient and kind; love never is envious nor boils over with jealousy, is not boastful or vainglorious, does not display itself haughtily.

Love is the character and nature of a reformed person. Its nature is to endure difficulties for long and remain consistently the same kind person. Love is patient. It is patient when it seems like the clock is ticking away and she is still single. Many single people become impatient when they see the clock ticking away and they end up doing ignoble things because they are desperate.

Impatience is a major dust that is covering a lot of married and single people today. Impatience is the inability to control one’s emotional outbursts. It is the inability to stay calm when provoked by undesirable experiences without losing it.

Are you impatient? Have you become an angry person due to frustrating circumstances? Are you always easily provoked to anger by the actions of people around you? This is dust and you cannot enjoy a love relationship with anyone until you deal with the anger issue in your life.

Impatience is the root of most angry outbursts. It makes people in relationship to be always sad at each other because they are not tolerant.

A patient person does not take offence easily. The Holy Spirit can help you become patient if you recognize that you need his help in this area.

Matthew 7:4-5 says Or how can you say to your brother, Let me get the tiny particle out of your eye, when there is the beam of timber in your own eye? You hypocrite, first get the beam of timber out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to take the tiny particle out of your brother›s eye.

Love and relationship is an important subject for everyone. For those who are married, you may have realised that though you thought once you become married that would be it; you would be happy thereafter. However, the reality is that many married people are not happy in their marriages and deep within, there is a cry for help.

For the singles, marriage sometimes feels like a destination you cannot afford to wait any longer to arrive at. In your mind you may feel like I just want to settle down. Well, the reality is that before we get started, we need to fix you first. The greatest challenge in most relationships is that people in relationship individually need fixing and many are unaware. We cannot talk about fixing a marriage or fixing a relationship whereas the principal actors are broken and deformed in their actions.

For the married, hurts of different kinds have damaged the personality of many wives and husbands that they are no longer themselves. Before we talk about fixing your marriage, we need to fix you first. Your emotional hurts have caused you to become an angry person. And this fault in your character is what is damaging your marriage. Unattended emotional injuries have cut deep into the souls of many and this is really where the problem lies in several marriages.

The first step to fixing you is coming to terms that you need fixing and identifying with God the Holy Spirit to help fix you. When you think your partner needs help, it is actually you who does need help. The Holy Spirit is the helper and you can ask him to fix you.

For the singles; a subtle feeling of ‘why me, what could be wrong with me’ has created desperation. Pressures from the clock ticking away, the feeling of everyone around you being married and you being left out, has made many begin to feel incomplete. You need to find happiness outside of the confines of a relationship before you enter into a relationship. Relationship is important but your life is worth more than it for you to stop living because you are waiting to fall in love with someone.

Last Line: Have you ever wondered what it means to give your life to Christ and be saved? Are you born again? God sent Jesus to die for all your sins so that you will not have to be punished for the same. To be saved means to simply accept Christ Jesus as your substitutionary sacrifice for your sins and to make him lord over your life. Surrender your life to Christ today by asking Jesus to forgive you your sins; ask Him to come into your life and to make you a new person. If you are facing challenges and require counseling/prayers do not hesitate to contact me. I will be willing to assist as much as I can.