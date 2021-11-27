As easy as it’d be to give a blanket “Yes” to this question, I’d like to pro- vide some perspective to it. Ideally, office makeup is what is often referred to as “Day look/Nude makeup”. Nothing bold or too strong in terms of colour or volume of application. Now, if a person decides to wear same on stage to host an event for example, no rule forbids that. However, knowing the absorbing effects of light on makeup and recognising that most stages at events are generous with lights, a professional makeup artist such as myself would know how to take things up a notch or two in terms of application. With this background, I can now go ahead and say yes, there is indeed a difference between office and stage, red-carpet or even fashion makeup.

Tell us the must-have makeup items that must be found in a lady's handbag? An eye pencil to give frame to the face; a black mascara to accentuate the eyes; lip balm/gloss to keep the lips moisturised; white or brown powder (depending on preference). For those with oily skin, you might want to have some blotting tissue to dab off excess oil. What beauty routine can you recommend for women? Cleanse, tone and moisturise twice daily, while making sure the products are for your skin type. Exfoliate/use a mask between 2 and 3 times weekly, and incorporate facials monthly. In all, stay hydrated always. So, drink water, water, and more water. Is there any danger in sleeping with makeup on one's face? By sleeping with makeup on, you expose your skin to the risk of the chemicals getting absorbed into the skin, which is what happens when the body is in 'rest mode'. In turn, you end up causing premature ageing for your skin. Some studies have begun linking skin cancer to this habit as wellOn a humorous note, you may have to wash your pillowcase everyday after being smeared by makeup overnight. Is makeup good for children? I don't believe it is a question of good or bad. It's more a question of appropriateness. I have three children, two of whom are girls. They have no business with makeup for now, even though I'm a professional makeup artist. I got each of them a tube of lip balm last year. That's the closest they've come to makeup application. They should focus on school for now. They have a lifetime ahead of them, during which they can apply all the makeup they want. Plus, why should I expose their tender skins to all the chemicals of makeup right now? For now, first things first, and makeup is not on that list. What's the secret of your beauty? Jesus is the open secret of my beauty. As I hinted at the beginning of this interview, my definition of beauty encompasses both inward and outward qualities. It's no surprise that my brand name is WABIO, an acronym for "Women Are Beautiful Inside and Out". For me, I stay conscious of my physical health and fitness and so engage in workout sessions at the gym. I take a lot of water, and you'd never catch me without my bottle of water. I often squeeze lemon into it. Beyond the physical, I also believe (and practise) the habit of giving. It is more blessed to give than to receive. Seeking the happiness of others is truly beautiful. Then, always wear a smile. It is endearing, and a powerful secret of beauty. What's your advice to women in maintaining their shapes even after having children? As I always say to women, it is often the benefits of habits cultivated way before pregnancy that you end up reaping after childbirth. What I mean is, you do not have to wait till after childbirth before adopting the habit of en- gaging in physical exercise for example. It's a lifestyle, and waiting to adopt it later may not yield the best of results. More so, the misconception by some pregnant women that they have to eat for two people (themselves and the baby) is part of the issue. If you are satisfied, so is the baby. Do not eat for two. That said, be mindful of the portion and constituents of your meals. This, when combined with physical exercise, can be very effective.